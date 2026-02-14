Fact or Fiction: Police departments offer to send exes to jail for Valentine's Day?

(KGTV) — Stories floating around online claim police departments across the country are offering to send people's exes to jail as a Valentine's gift.

It's true, sort of.

Some departments have been posting messages on Facebook trying to get people to turn in an ex with an outstanding warrant.

One tongue-in-cheek post says "We'll send an officer to wish them a Happy Valentine's Day with matching silver chain-linked bracelets and a complimentary ride to the County jail.”

Of course, if your ex has no outstanding warrant, you're out of luck.

