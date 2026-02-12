Fact or Fiction: Pokémon GO had stop on Epstein Island?

(KGTV) — A rumor getting some buzz claims there was a Pokémon GO stop on Epstein Island.

It's true.

Pokémon GO uses GPS technology to overlay a virtual reality map over the real world.

Players search for, catch and battle creatures and collect items at various stops.

There are thousands of these so-called PokéStops, including a sundial on Little Saint James Island, better known as Epstein Island.

Somehow the stop made it through the game's vetting process.

But once the Pokémon GO team realized it was there, they stepped in and deactivated it.

