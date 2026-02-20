Fact or Fiction: Photo shows fossilized rock with set of human-looking teeth?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard recently claims to show a fossilized rock with a set of human-looking teeth.

Some are speculating it's just an AI creation, but it's real.

A woman found it on an island in the UK.

The BBC had it identified by the British Geological Survey and learned it's part of a crinoid.

Crinoids are marine animals that first appeared 500-million years ago.

It had a flexible stem that attached to the sea floor.

The stem consisted of little discs called ossicles, and those are what look like teeth in the rock.

An expert estimates this particular fossil is about 350-million years old.

