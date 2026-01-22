Fact or Fiction: Petition calls for Denmark to buy California?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a petition is circulating in Denmark calling on the country to buy California.

It's true and it's popular.

The petition at ‘denmarkification.com’ has already gotten more than 280,000 signatures.

It touts how great it would be to have California's sunny weather and Disneyland become part of Denmark in a territory that would be renamed New Denmark.

This is, of course, all meant as a joke in response to President Trump's push to get Denmark to sell Greenland to the United States.

