Fact or Fiction: PETA wants to replace Punxsutawney Phil with a hologram?

(KGTV) — Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog Day this year, meaning we'll have six more weeks of winter.

You may have heard the animal rights group PETA wants to replace Phil with a hologram.

It’s true.

The organization sent a letter to Groundhog Club officials offering a 3-D projection for Gobbler's Knob.

PETA says the high-tech groundhog could still make weather predictions while letting the real Phil retire to a sanctuary.

The group's founder calls the annual tradition archaic and claims a hologram would captivate crowds while allowing the town to continue the tradition.

But it doesn't look like it'll happen anytime soon.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shaprio has dismissed the idea on social media.

