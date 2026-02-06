Fact or Fiction: People of Minneapolis nominated for Nobel Peace Prize?

(KGTV) — A post you may have seen claims the people of Minneapolis have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, the first time a city's population has ever been nominated.

Much of this claim is true.

As reported by Snopes, the editors for the progressive magazine The Nation nominated Minneapolis for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

The magazine says they're deserving of the award because of their peaceful mass demonstrations and support for their neighbors.

As for whether this is a first, there's no way to know for sure.

The Nobel Committee does not divulge the names of nominees until 50 years after the prize is awarded.

