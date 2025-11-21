Fact or Fiction: Passenger caught with meat cleaver on recent Delta flight?

(KGTV) — An unsettling story you may have heard claims a passenger was caught with a meat cleaver on a recent Delta flight.

It's true.

The cleaver was found in a passenger's carry-on bag November 13 on a flight from Portland to Salt Lake City.

All passengers were taken off the plane and re-screened before the flight took off.

TSA is now investigating how the person's bag got through security with the meat cleaver inside.

It's not clear why the passenger had the knife with them, but we're told no one was arrested.

The flight eventually arrived in Salt Lake City two-and-a-half hours late.

