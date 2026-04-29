Fact or Fiction: Padres are the most stressful MLB team to support?

(KGTV) — They're off to a great start, but we all know being a Padres fan brings a lot of heartache.

You may have heard a new study found the Padres are the most stressful MLB team to support.

And it's true.

Casino.ca scored each team in eight stress-related categories, including close losses, championship droughts, heartbreaks, and major rivalries.

The Padres ranked as the most stressful team in baseball to support, just edging out the New York Yankees.

The Padres’ highest stress score was, not surprisingly, in the category of championship drought.

The Friars have never won a title in their 56 seasons.

The team also scored high in upset losses, rivalry, and high pressure.

