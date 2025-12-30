Fact or Fiction: Olive Garden plans to close all 900 of its restaurants?

(KGTV) — A story going around social media the last couple of months claims Olive Garden announced plans to close all 900 of its restaurants.

But that's fiction.

As explained by Snopes, the false rumor started when the The Sun tabloid published an article in October saying Olive Garden had signed off on closing all its locations on Thanksgiving and Christmas to give its employees time with their families.

A second article talking about the Christmas closure appeared earlier this month.

But Google search results just showed the first half of the headlines which misled people into believing the chain was closing permanently.

Olive Garden is highly profitable and hasn't announced any plans to close restaurants.

