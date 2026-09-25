Fact or Fiction: Obama banned Fox News from the White House during his presidency?

(KGTV) — Last week, President Trump banned CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, which a judge has since overturned.

But a post going around social media claims Barack Obama banned Fox News from White House briefings while he was president.

But that's fiction.

As explained by Snopes, Obama did criticize Fox News and snubbed the network's requests for interviews on multiple occasions.

He also called on Fox's reporters less during press briefings compared to other networks.



But he never banned Fox from the White House.