Fact or Fiction: No such holiday as Presidents' Day?

(KGTV) — Many of you had Monday off for a federal holiday, which you probably thought was called Presidents' Day.

But it turns out, there is no such federal holiday.

Officially, the national holiday celebrated on the third Monday of February is Washington's Birthday.

Some states have Presidents' Day, including California.

But other states celebrate Washington and Lincoln's birthdays separately.

Others just celebrate Washington's birthday.

Further confusing matters, some states also have days celebrating different presidents altogether, such as Lyndon Baines Johnson Day in Texas.

