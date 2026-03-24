Fact or Fiction: New season of The Bachelorette still airing in Canada despite U.S. cancellation?

(KGTV) — A video on TikTok says this season of The Bachelorette, which was canceled in the U.S., is still airing in Canada.

But that's fiction.

ABC pulled the show, which was supposed to premiere Sunday, after video surfaced of star Taylor Frankie Paul in a physical altercation with her ex.

The show is not airing in any country.

But the listing of the show was apparently still up on some channel guides in Canada, and that's what was shown in the TikTok video.

But program itself didn't run anywhere.

ABC aired a rerun of American Idol instead.

