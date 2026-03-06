Fact or Fiction: New Pinocchio horror film coming out?

(KGTV) — A video you might have seen claims to show the trailer of a new Pinocchio horror film.

Some are speculating it’s just some creative AI.

But it's real.

‘Pinocchio Unstrung’ follows Pinocchio and his evil companion Cricket as they steal body parts to make Pinocchio become a real boy.

It's scheduled to be released later this year.

The movie is the work of the same creator who brought us the nightmarish 2023 Winnie the Pooh movie ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.’

It made more than $7 million on a tiny budget and spawned a 2024 sequel.

