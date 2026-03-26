Fact or Fiction: New Mary Poppins ride coming to Disney World?

(KGTV) — An article going around claims a new Mary Poppins ride is coming to Disney World and that it's the first ride in which an animatronic joins you for the ride.

At the beginning of the ride, a Mary Poppins figure reportedly descends from the ceiling on a swing and into your ride boat.

She then guides you through the ride, talking and singing to you as you go.

It sounds amazing.

It's also pure fiction.

The article is from the satirical website Mouse Trap News, which has produced many fake stories we've covered in Fact or Fiction through the years.

