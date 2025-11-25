Fact or Fiction: New California law requires kids 8-16 to sit in booster seat?

(KGTV) — A meme going around claims a new California law will require kids 8-16 to sit in a booster seat in cars.
That's very misleading.
Under current state law, children must use booster seats until they turn eight or reach a height of 4’ 9”.
In October, Governor Newsom signed a law modifying that to make sure smaller children stay safe.
Starting in 2027, kids 8-16 must be able to answer yes to these five questions to legally wear a seat belt.
- Does the child sit all the way back against the seat?
- Do the child’s knees bend comfortably at the edge of the seat?
- Does the belt cross the shoulder between the neck and arm, resting on the collarbone?
- Is the lap belt as low as possible, touching the thighs?
- Can the child stay seated like this for the whole trip?
If the child fails even one of these criteria, the driver could get a ticket and fines up to $490.
But there will not be a blanket booster seat requirement for kids up to 16 years old.