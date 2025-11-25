Fact or Fiction: New California law requires kids 8-16 to sit in booster seat?

(KGTV) — A meme going around claims a new California law will require kids 8-16 to sit in a booster seat in cars.

That's very misleading.

Under current state law, children must use booster seats until they turn eight or reach a height of 4’ 9”.

In October, Governor Newsom signed a law modifying that to make sure smaller children stay safe.

Starting in 2027, kids 8-16 must be able to answer yes to these five questions to legally wear a seat belt.



Does the child sit all the way back against the seat? Do the child’s knees bend comfortably at the edge of the seat? Does the belt cross the shoulder between the neck and arm, resting on the collarbone? Is the lap belt as low as possible, touching the thighs? Can the child stay seated like this for the whole trip?

If the child fails even one of these criteria, the driver could get a ticket and fines up to $490.

But there will not be a blanket booster seat requirement for kids up to 16 years old.