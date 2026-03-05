Fact or Fiction: NBA player misses first game in five years?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims an NBA player missed his first game in five years Tuesday, after being injured during a nap.

It's true.

San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes missed Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers after waking up from a pregame nap with a sore left ankle.

That broke his streak of 364 consecutive games played.

The Spurs coach would only say Barnes reported soreness when he woke up from the nap and received pregame treatment from the medical staff.

No word yet if he'll be forced to miss any more games.

