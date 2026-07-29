Fact or Fiction: Myspace social media site may come back?

(KGTV) — A story you may be hearing claims the Myspace social media site may be making a comeback.

It's true.

Myspace was founded in 2003. At its peak, it had 115 million monthly active users.

But it faded around 2008 as users moved to Facebook.

It was relaunched as a music streaming site in 2013 with new owners, but never caught on.

Now, the brothers who own Myspace say they plan to relaunch it yet again.

In a documentary, Chris and Tim Vanderhook confirm it's in the works, although they don't have a timetable yet or details on what the site will look like.