Fact or Fiction: Musk says Teslas can't be used to flee draft?

(KGTV) — There is buzz on social media about a post allegedly made by Elon Musk about a potential military draft.

A screenshot that appears to be from Musk's X account says "If a national draft ever becomes necessary, Teslas will not be usable to flee the country. Vehicles can be remotely restricted from crossing certain borders if required by law. Hopefully it never comes to that, but technology shouldn’t be used to avoid civic duty.”

But this post is fiction.

Snopes searched Musk's X page and found no evidence of the post.

They also searched Musk's account for the word "draft" and found only four unrelated results.

A Google search of the screenshot also came up empty.

