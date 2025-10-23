Fact or Fiction: MTV shutting down after 40 years?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen online claims MTV is shutting down after 40 years.

That is fiction, based on some facts.

MTV is not shutting down in the U.S.

But 5 of its international channels will be saying goodbye by the end of the year Including MTV Music, MTV 80's and MTV 90's.

Only the flagship MTV HD, which focuses primarily on reality programming, not music, will remain on the air overseas.

For now, MTV channels in the United States and Canada are not impacted, although the company's executive board has said they will be analyzing those channels in the future.

