Fact or Fiction: MTV shuts down New Year's Eve after over 40 years?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen recently claims MTV shut down on New Year's Eve after more than 40 years on the air.

That's fiction based on some facts.

As we reported in October, MTV is not shutting down in the U.S.

But five of its international channels shut down at the end of 2025 including MTV Music, MTV 80's and MTV 90's.

Only the flagship MTV HD, which focuses primarily on reality programming, not music, will remain on the air overseas.

For now, MTV channels in the United States and Canada are not impacted, although the company's executive board did say it will be analyzing those channels in the future.

