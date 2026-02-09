Fact or Fiction: Mona Lisa's face has been redacted in the Epstein Files?

(KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz claims the Department of Justice redacted the face of the Mona Lisa in the Epstein files.

It certainly appears that way.

The woman's face on the iconic painting is covered with a black box.

This has many people upset, since the DOJ has been accused of not hiding information about actual Epstein victims.

But this is not what it looks like.

The DOJ told the website 404 Media the unredacted version of the document in question actually does contain an image of a victim's face overlayed on the face of the Mona Lisa.