Fact or Fiction: MLK Jr's real name is Michael Lewis King?

(KGTV) — Martin Luther King Junior’s name has become iconic.

But did you know Martin Luther wasn't his real given name?

It's true.

Michael Lewis King was born on January 15, 1929 and family members called him Mike.

MLK’s father claimed his son's name was incorrectly recorded on the birth certificate.

There are conflicting accounts as to when MLK started going by Martin.

Some biographers say it happened in 1934 when his father became inspired by reformer Martin Luther and changed both their names.

Others say King Jr. changed his name as a teenager.

Either way, it wasn't officially changed on his birth certificate until 1957, when he was nearly 30 years old.

