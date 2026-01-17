Fact or Fiction: MLK celebration mistakenly gave thanks to Dr. King's assassin?

IKGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a plaque made for a 2002 Martin Luther King Day celebration in Florida mistakenly gave thanks to Dr. King's assassin James Earl Ray.

Amazingly, it's true.

For their annual MLK Day celebration, the people of Lauderhill, Florida invited actor James Earl Jones to be their featured speaker.

In appreciation, they ordered a plaque and were horrified when it came with an inscription thanking James Earl Ray for keeping the dream alive.

AdPro, the company that made the plaque, claimed the error was an innocent, albeit stupid mistake.

The plaque was corrected in time for the celebration.

