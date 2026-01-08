Fact or Fiction: Minnesota Hilton hotel refused service to ICE agents?

(KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz claims a Hilton hotel in Minnesota refused service to ICE agents.

It's true.

Homeland Security posted emails from a Hilton address stating Minnesota agents are not allowed to stay at the Hampton Inn Lakeville.

Hilton owns the Hampton brand.

However, the hotel in question is independently owned by and operated by Everspeak Hospitality.

It issued a statement saying the matter has been addressed and they're committed to welcoming all guests.

But Snopes reports a social media user subsequently went to the hotel posing as a DHS agent and was also refused service.

Hilton then put out a statement Tuesday saying the hotel is being removed from its system.

