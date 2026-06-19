Fact or Fiction: Michelle Obama suing UFC fighter who called her a man?

(KGTV) — A story being spread all over social media claims former First Lady Michelle Obama is suing the UFC fighter who called her a man at the White House.

But that's fiction.

Josh Hokit made the insulting remark after winning his fight at President Trump's June 14 UFC event on the White House lawn.

Rumors later spread on social media claiming Mrs. Obama was either suing or considering suing Hokit for defamation.

But Snopes did a deep dive and found no evidence that was true.

Michelle Obama hasn't even responded publicly about Hokit's comment.

