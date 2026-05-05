Fact or Fiction: MGM Grand cancels Jimmy Kimmel's residency after Trump calls for boycott?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims the MGM Grand in Las Vegas canceled Jimmy Kimmel's summer residency after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump called for a full boycott of the comedian.

While it's true the Trumps called for ABC to fire Kimmel over a joke he made about Melania Trump on his show last month, there was never a residency in the first place.

Snopes did some digging and found that the story originated from a network of social media pages that produce satirical content.

The President didn't call for a full boycott of Kimmel, but his FCC did order early license renewal for the eight ABC-owned TV stations.

