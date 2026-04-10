Fact or Fiction: Men arrested after stealing 96 bananas from convenience store?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims two men were arrested after stealing 96 bananas from a convenience store.

It's true.

Workers at a Wawa outside Philadelphia noticed the bananas were missing last weekend.

When they looked at security video, they saw two men grab the fruit and leave without paying.

With the help of police, they tracked the men down, who said it was drunken mistake.

The store told the men they wouldn't press charges if they paid for the bananas, which they did.

Police issued a statement saying they don't expect any further monkey business from the individuals responsible.

