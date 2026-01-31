Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Melania Trump documentary to be mandatory in history courses?

An image going around appears to show a post from President Trump announcing the new documentary about First Lady Melania Trump will now be mandatory viewing in all school and college history courses.
Fact or Fiction: Melania Trump documentary to be mandatory in history courses?
Posted

(KGTV) — An image going around appears to show a Truth Social post from President Trump announcing the new documentary about First Lady Melania Trump will now be mandatory viewing in all school and college history courses.

But this is fiction.

Snopes searched the archives of Trump's Truth Social posts and found no such entry.

One big clue that it's fake is in the first sentence, in which Melania's name is misspelled Melanie.

Snopes used a reverse image search to try to figure out who created the post, but came up empty.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A LEADER

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A LEADER