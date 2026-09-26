Fact or Fiction: Mattel releasing 'Hanukkah Barbie?'

(KGTV) — An image you may have seen claims to show the new Hanukkah Barbie being released by Mattel.

The doll comes dressed in a blue sweater printed with a giant menorah, blue dreidels, tiny snowflakes, and Stars of David.

And it's real.



The Hanukkah Barbie is part of Mattel's new Holiday Sweater collection, which also includes two Christmas Barbies dressed in red-and-green sweaters.

This is the first Hanukkah Barbie in the doll's 67-year history, even though Barbie founder Ruth Handler was Jewish.