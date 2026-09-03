Fact or Fiction: MapQuest is the #1 App in the U.S.?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims the old-school online mapping program MapQuest is currently the No. 1 free app in Apple's App Store in the U.S.

Amazingly, it's true.

MapQuest is at the top of the list, surpassing apps including ChatGPT and ESPN Fantasy Sports.

MapQuest launched in 1996, back in the days when you had to print out directions before leaving the house.

So why is it surging in popularity now?

Unlike Google Maps and Apple, MapQuest has refused to change Lake Ontario's name to "Lake America" in response to President Trump's executive order.