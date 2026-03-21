Fact or Fiction: Map shows 11 U.S. cities Iran plans to target?

(KGTV) — A troubling list going around social media claims to show 11 U.S. cities Iran plans to target for attack in retaliation for the actions by the U.S. and Israel.

The list includes the name of the cities, their estimated populations and specific targets within them such as military bases.

But it's not legit.

As reported by Snopes, the list did not come from Iran.

It was part of an article that appeared in the Daily Mail last year speculating on the likeliest targets in a potential World War III.

Snopes did a thorough search and found no evidence Iran has formally released a list of U.S. cities it plans to target.