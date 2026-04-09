Fact or Fiction: Man sues fast food chain for leaving onions on burger?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a man is suing a fast food chain for leaving onions on his burger, despite his request to leave them off.

It's true.

Demery Wilson from Houston says he's allergic to onions and had to seek medical care after eating a burger containing them in 2024 at Whataburger.

The lawsuit seeks up to a million dollars in damages, claiming Whataburger reasonably should have known the danger of its actions.

The chain denies the allegations and argues Wilson failed to exercise reasonable caution.

Wilson filed a similar lawsuit against Sonic in 2023, which was dismissed.

