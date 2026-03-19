Fact or Fiction: Man named 'Literally Anybody Else' running for office again?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a man who legally changed his name to Literally Anybody Else is running for office again.

It's true.

We first introduced you to the Texas man formerly known as Dustin Ebey in 2024.

He campaigned as a write-in candidate for president, expressing his dissatisfaction with the choices.

Now he's back, this time running for Mayor of North Richland Hills, a suburb near Dallas.

Literally Anybody Else, who says he leans Republican, is challenging the incumbent Mayor who was going to run unopposed.

Election day is May 2.

