Fact or Fiction: Magician named 'Hidden' has vanished?

(KGTV) — A headline that seems hard to believe claims a magician with the last name of Hidden has vanished.

It's true.

Australian magician and mentalist Daniel Hidden was last seen June 14 in the suburb of Broad Beach.

His car was found two days later in the parking lot of a popular hiking area.

A big search is now underway for him, including the military.

Hidden, whose website claims that "transformation requires disappearance,” is reportedly an experienced hiker who intentionally takes difficult routes off the beaten path.

