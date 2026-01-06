Fact or Fiction: Maduro outfit sells out after viral photo?

(KGTV) — Hours after the U.S. military captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, President Trump shared an image on Truth Social showing Maduro, blindfolded and handcuffed, wearing a grey Nike tracksuit.

Memes quickly popped up online claiming that outfit quickly sold out after the picture was published.

And it's true.

The clothing in question is Nike's tech fleece tracksuit with black detailing, which sells for about $140.

Once the so-called "Maduro Fit" went viral, it sold out across multiple sizes on Nike's U.S. webstore.

