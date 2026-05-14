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Fact or Fiction: Little Tikes Cozy Coupe toy car transformed into an electric vehicle?

Some images you may have seen appear to show the classic Little Tikes Cozy Coupe toy car transformed into an electric vehicle.
Fact or Fiction: Little Tikes Cozy Coupe toy car transformed into an electric vehicle?
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(KGTV) — Some images you may have seen appear to show the classic Little Tikes Cozy Coupe toy car transformed into an electric vehicle.

The pictures show the familiar car plugged into a pretend EV charger.

Many assume this is just some fun with AI, but it's real.

The Cozy E-Charging Station comes with a plug compatible with the car's fuel door, along with glow-in-the-dark decals and a button that lights up and makes charging noises.

The Cozy Coupe has been around since the late 1970's and was famously named the best-selling car in America in the early 1990's.

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