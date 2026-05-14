Fact or Fiction: Little Tikes Cozy Coupe toy car transformed into an electric vehicle?

(KGTV) — Some images you may have seen appear to show the classic Little Tikes Cozy Coupe toy car transformed into an electric vehicle.

The pictures show the familiar car plugged into a pretend EV charger.

Many assume this is just some fun with AI, but it's real.

The Cozy E-Charging Station comes with a plug compatible with the car's fuel door, along with glow-in-the-dark decals and a button that lights up and makes charging noises.

The Cozy Coupe has been around since the late 1970's and was famously named the best-selling car in America in the early 1990's.

