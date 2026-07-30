Fact or Fiction: Lending a vehicle to someone to become federal offense?

(KGTV) — A post you may be seeing online claims that, starting November 22, lending a vehicle to anyone other than the registered owner will become a federal offense carrying a $1,000 fine.

But that's fiction.

The claim has circulated all over social media, including Facebook.

Snopes did a deep dive looking for any evidence of such a new law, and found nothing.

The website also confirmed through the Insurance Information Institute that no ban is in the works.

If it did exist, major media outlets would have reported on it.

It should also be noted that auto insurance is regulated by the states, not the federal government.

