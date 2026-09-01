Fact or Fiction: Lake Ontario not named after Canadian province?

(KGTV) — In late August, President Trump issued an executive order changing the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America."

He made the move to retaliate against Canada in the countries' trade war.

But posts going around are claiming Lake Ontario wasn't even named after the Canadian province.

And that's true.

As explained by Snopes, Lake Ontario was named by indigenous tribes hundreds of years before Canada's province adopted the name.

Ontario was an indigenous word referring to a body of water, not a piece of land.

The name Lake Ontario appeared on maps in the mid-1600’s.

The Canadian province got its name in 1867.