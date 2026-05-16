Fact or Fiction: Kars4Kids commercial is being banned in California?

(KGTV) — A story that has people talking claims the omnipresent Kars4Kids commercial is being banned in California.

It's true.

The ads with that familiar jingle have been around for decades.

But they are now banned in California because a judge ruled they're false advertising.

A man sued after learning his donation did not go to underprivileged kids, but rather to pay for teenagers' trips to Israel and a $16 million building there.

The COO of Kars4Kids admitted in court the organization is the primary funding source for a company dedicated to Jewish heritage and summer camps in New York and New Jersey.

So the judge ruled the charity's name and ads are misleading.

