Fact or Fiction: Jim Carrey uses a body double to accept award?

(KGTV) — Conspiracy theorists lit up social media with claims actor Jim Carrey used a body double to accept a César Award in France last week.

But it's fiction.

The mean-spirited rumor was sparked by people who said Carrey's physical appearance and demeanor were different than usual.

Adding fuel to the fire was an old clip from David Letterman's show in which Carrey said he uses decoys to fool paparazzi.

But both Carrey's representative and the General Delegate of the awards show confirmed it was indeed Carrey who attended the event, and impressively delivered his speech entirely in French.

