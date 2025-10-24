Fact or Fiction: Jewelry stolen from the Louvre being sold on Russian classified ads site?

(KGTV) — A picture being sent around claims to show some of the jewelry stolen from the Louvre being sold on a Russian classified ads site.

The ad lists the crown, necklace, earrings and three brooches for $250 million rubles, which is about $3 million U.S. dollars.

But it's not real.

According to Snopes, the classified ads site issued a statement confirming the listing was a prank.

The site, called Avito, says it deleted the post earlier this week and blocked the user who posted it.

So far, the Louvre thieves are still on the loose and the stolen jewels have not been located.

