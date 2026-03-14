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Fact or Fiction: Is Friday the 13th actually unlucky and dangerous?

This is Friday the 13th, a day with a reputation for being unlucky and dangerous.
Fact or Fiction: Is Friday the 13th actually unlucky and dangerous?
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(KGTV) — This is Friday the 13th, a day with a reputation for being unlucky and dangerous.

But is there any truth to the superstition?

A 2008 Dutch study says no.

It found there were actually fewer car accidents on Friday the 13th, perhaps because fewer people leave the house.

However, a 1993 British study found accidents increase up to 52% on this day.

So those studies conflict.

But UC San Diego professor David Phillips found U.S. residents of Chinese and Japanese descent are much more likely to die of a heart attack on the 4th of the month.

The number is often avoided in China and Japan because the word "four" sounds almost identical to the word for "death."

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