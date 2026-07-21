Fact or Fiction: Is cannibalism an unhealthy diet?

(KGTV) — On fact or fiction, we are looking into a study about a certain diet — cannibalism.

It claims that eating human beings is not only bad for your social circle, but bad for your health too.

And it's true.

According to Reuters, long-term practice of cannibalism can lead to illness and risk of infection.

Scientists from Poland and the Czech Republic found that the risk of disease jumps exponentially when cannibals eat other cannibals.

Even cooking human meat does not eliminate prions or misfolded proteins, which can cause fatal neurological diseases.

Researchers say these risks probably contribute to cannibalism becoming taboo.