Fact or Fiction: Iran's diplomats banned from U.S. Costcos?

(KGTV) — A story you might have heard claims the Trump Administration is barring Iran's diplomats from shopping at Costco without permission.



This one's true.

The policy actually went into effect last year when the State Department banned Iranian officials from holding wholesale memberships or buying luxury goods while they visit.

It became relevant again this week when Iranian leaders visited New York for the session of the United Nations.

Stores like Costco are a favorite of Iranian diplomats posted to New York because they can buy large quantities of products not available in their home country.