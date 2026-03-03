Fact or Fiction: Iran strikes predicted by pizza deliveries?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims people predicted something big was going to happen just before the U.S. strikes on Iran over the weekend by monitoring pizza deliveries.

Once again, it's true.

According to the Pentagon Pizza Report, overnight delivery orders at pizza shops near the Pentagon spiked in the overnight hours on Saturday.

That coincided with the start of ‘Operation Epic Fury.’

The pizza meter works on the theory that during national emergencies, staff at defense and intelligence agencies work overnight, with pizza their only meal option.

It has proven accurate in the past, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth even says he's aware of it and has considered ordering lots of pizza on random nights just to throw everybody off.

