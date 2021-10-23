Watch
Fact or Fiction: Indiana town offering free grandparents?

Fact or Fiction: Town offering free grandparents?
Posted at 8:53 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 23:53:02-04

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a town is trying to lure people into moving there by offering free Grandparents.

It’s true.

Greensburg, Indiana has a post on MakeMyMove.com.

The city is offering remote workers a total of $7,000 in cash and gift incentives to move there.

But the most unique offering is "Grandparents on Demand.”

The listing says "Our friend Tami at the Decatur County Community Foundation and her husband (who also drives the school bus) happily offer babysitting hours and will stand in on Grandparents Day at school. Anyone moving with kids knows that there's no price tag to put on this one.”

