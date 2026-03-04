Fact or Fiction: Image shows Trump yelling at Hegseth in Oval Office?

(KGTV) — An image floating around online appears to show President Trump pointing and yelling at Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office.

But it's not real.

As explained by Snopes, the image was created using AI and was first featured by a YouTuber named Keith Edwards last December.

Snopes did a thorough search and found no media outlet reported on the photo, which would have been huge news and widely covered if it was real.

Another sign the photo is fake are the double doors.

The real Oval Office has a single exterior door.

