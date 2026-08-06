Fact or Fiction: Ideal sleep temperature is 67 degrees?

(KGTV) — The recommended average temperature for air conditioner thermostats is 78 degrees in the summer.

But would you believe Americans prefer it more than 10 degrees cooler?

It's true.

Sleep wellness brand Bear Mattress released a survey in July and found the country's ideal sleep temperature is 67 degrees.

They actually broke it down by states.

People in Massachusetts like it the coldest at 63.2 degrees, while Hawaiians like to sleep the warmest at 69.5 degrees.

More than 2,000 adults across all 50 states took part in the research.

The study also looked at sleep positions and found 58% of Americans prefer sleeping on their side.