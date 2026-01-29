Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: ICE helping with security at Winter Olympics?

A story getting a lot of buzz claims ICE agents will be helping with security at next month's Winter Olympics.
Fact or Fiction: ICE helping with security at Winter Olympics?
Posted

(KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz claims ICE agents will be helping with security at next month's Winter Olympics.

It's true.

The Department of Homeland Security says it's sending ICE agents to Italy, but they won't enforce U.S. immigration laws, since they'll be in a foreign country.

Specifically, ICE is sending a unit called Homeland Security Investigations which focuses on cross-border crimes and often sends its officers to overseas events.

But with ICE such a flashpoint right now, the move isn't going over well in Italy where officials, including Milan's mayor, are urging the Prime Minister to bar the agents.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A LEADER

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A LEADER