Fact or Fiction: Hunter Biden says he'd consider running with Gavin Newsom in 2028?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims Hunter Biden says he'd consider running with Gavin Newsom in 2028 as his Vice Presidential running mate.

But, while Biden did say it on Newsom's podcast, it was definitely a joke.

On the show, Biden said he’d join Newsom on the ticket because the Vice President’s residence is “a lot cooler” and it’s an easier job.

The two then shared a laugh.

Despite the lack of seriousness, social media erupted with posts claiming Biden was planning to run with Newsom.

As explained by Snopes, Biden even confirmed the joke on X, telling one critic to "have a sense of humor."

